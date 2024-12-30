‘Gladiator II’ star Paul Mescal shocks fans with deceiving looks

‘Gladiator II’ star Paul Mescal's age sparked mixed reactions from fans

Paul Mescal has become the talk of the town due to his deceiving looks

Fans of the Gladiator II star were sent into a frenzy when they learned that the actor is actually 28 years old and not 36 or 42.

The chaos was stirred by an X, formerly Twitter, account with a simple statement.

"Paul Mescal is the first man in history to be both 28 and 42 at the same time," they wrote, which sparked an outburst of mixed reaction from several users.

Some expressed sheer astonishment at his real age, while others defended the Irish actor's natural appearance.

"Paul Mescal is 28?? 'What has he gone through," one user asked with a crying emoji.

"Paul Mescal is 28??????? Girl………get that retinol," another user exclaimed.

"The internet is wrong about a lot of people looking their age, but they are right about Paul Mescal. He absolutely looks older. Not trying to hate, just being real," a third user explained with a neutral approach.

Meanwhile, a fourth user defended that actor, saying, "He is 28, you are just used to see people full of botox at the age of 22."

"Leave Paul Mescal alone! Even if he looked older than 28, he's way hotter than most people on this app," another fan chimed in.

Not sure whether Mescal doesn’t align with people’s perception of a 28-year-old or if his impressive acting skills make him seem older and more mature.

Mescal is currently starring in Gladiator II, which has garnered rave reviews and became a box office hit, surpassing even the iconic 2000 original starring Russell Crowe.