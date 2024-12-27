Queen Elizabeth's no-nonsense take on the Orange Marches

Queen Elizabeth's private chat on Northern Ireland sparks debate.

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly dismissed Northern Ireland's Orange Marches as "silly marching business" during a private chat with Ireland's ambassador to the UK, Ted Barrington, in 2000.

The remark, which emerged in newly released state papers, took place at a Buckingham Palace Garden Party on July 25.

Barrington noted that the Queen's comment wasn't a one-off, having heard similar sentiments from Her Majesty before.

Despite the convention of keeping royal conversations private, Barrington, apparently wary of the possible backlash, initially hesitated to share the Queen's views.

His report, which was not meant for wide circulation, requested limited distribution to prevent any stir that might arise from the comment.

Her Majesty wasn't shy about sharing her no-nonsense opinion, even if it wasn’t exactly "marching orders" for public disclosure.

While acknowledging the importance of paramilitary prisoner releases for the peace deal—such as the controversial release of Michael Stone—Her Majesty’s comment on the marches has sparked debate.

The Rev Mervyn Gibson of the Orange Order weighed in, suggesting the comment might have been taken out of context.

He questioned whether the "silly" remark was directed at the protesters, the Parades Commission, or something else entirely.