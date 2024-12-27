Princess Sophie and Edward’s unexpected sleepover at King Charle’s estate

Duchess of Edinburgh’s unlikely arrangement with Prince Edward.

Princess Sophie and Prince Edward reportedly found themselves bunking in staff quarters at Sandringham due to space constraints at King Charles's Norfolk estate.

While the majestic residence is certainly no stranger to grand gatherings, it seems even Sandringham couldn't stretch far enough to accommodate the royal family's expanding guest list.

Royal commentator Rebecca English shared that the move "sounds more glamorous than it is," noting that staff had to vacate their quarters to make room for the Duke and Duchess.

The arrangement didn’t dampen spirits, however, as King Charles and Queen Camilla continued the late Queen Elizabeth’s beloved Christmas tradition.

This year’s royal Christmas gathering at Sandringham was a star-studded affair with around 45 guests joining King Charles and Queen Camilla to celebrate the festive season.

The Prince and Princess of Wales brought their trio of young royals—George, Charlotte, and Louis—while Mike and Zara Tindall arrived with their daughters Mia and Lena.

Peter Phillips also attended with his daughters, Savannah and Isla, while Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, rounded out the family attendees.

The annual St Mary Magdalene church service saw the usual royal faces, including Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, and Lady Sarah Chatto, while notable absences included Princess Eugenie (who opted for Christmas with the Brooksbanks) and Prince Andrew, staying out of the spotlight.

But the most unexpected twist of all? Sandringham’s limited sleeping arrangements.

As royal expert Rebecca English revealed, the grand estate can only "fit about 16 to 18 people comfortably for a sleepover."

So, in a festive game of musical rooms, staff had to vacate their quarters to make room for the royals.