Royal expert weighs in on Prince Andrew's absence from Christmas celebrations

Royal expert criticises Prince Andrew's Decision to Skip Christmas Celebrations

A royal expert has weighed in on Prince Andrew's absence from the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations, suggesting that the Duke of York is "hellbent on clinging onto power."

The criticism comes after reports revealed that Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, decided to skip the traditional royal gathering at Sandringham House.

Instead, they spent Christmas at the Royal Lodge, fueling further speculation about the Duke's ongoing efforts to maintain his royal status despite a turbulent year marked by negative headlines and family disputes.

Andrew and Sarah were absent from the celebrations, following a tumultuous year for the Duke, which saw him entangled in several negative stories. These included allegations of ties to a supposed Chinese "spy" and ongoing issues surrounding his residence at Royal Lodge.



Royal expert Katie Nicholl has since condemned Andrew's decision, questioning his judgment and suggesting that his presence at the Christmas walk would have shifted focus away from the senior royals.

Speaking on Royal Beat, Nicholl criticised Andrew's actions, pointing out that his need to hold on to his former status within the family had led to poor choices that could have harmed the royal reputation.

"He seems hellbent on clinging onto that power that he had as the Duke of York and as a royal player, whether that is representing the family overseas or simply being there at Christmas."

Discussing his domestic arrangements, Nicholl said, "The fact that his ex-wife, will be spending it quietly together is the right thing to do. But it shouldn't take Sarah having to flag it to him."

As the Duke's actions continue to raise questions about his judgment and motivations, it seems clear that his absence from the Christmas celebrations only adds to the complex and controversial dynamics within the royal household.