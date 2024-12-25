Princess Kate’s Eton dilemma is George Royalty’s next big decision?

Princess Kate weighs in on school drama.

Prince George may be charting a new educational course, as royal expert Charlotte Griffiths predicts the young heir could bypass Eton College—a decision that would break from his father Prince William’s prestigious school days.

Speaking on GB News, Griffiths teased, "This year, we’ll likely find out where Prince George is headed, and I don’t think it will be Eton."

Despite the family legacy, Griffiths believes Princess Kate has reservations about the traditional institution for her son, hinting that alternative educational paths might be on the table for the future king.

As his schooling looms large on the royal agenda, the expert has hinted that Eton may not be in the cards for the young heir.

Speaking on GB News, he speculated that the Wales family might opt for a school closer to home, like Marlborough College, where Princess Kate herself flourished.

"Catherine had a really tough time at her previous school, so Marlborough meant a lot to her," Griffiths shared.

With George turning 11 in July and becoming more involved in royal duties—like attending the Together at Christmas carol service—his educational journey is set to be one for the history books.