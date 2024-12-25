Adele breaks down in viral clip during her concert

Adele's fans supported her decision of stopping her concert.

Adele recently stopped her concert midway after seeing someone familiar in her audience.

While performing When We Were Young on December 21 at Caesars Palace, the 36-year-old singer paused her concert.

Fans were left shocked as they saw their favourite singer break down in tears during her performance.

The Rolling In The Deep singer had recognised a doctor she had last seen over a decade ago, who helped her deliver her son in 2012.



In a viral video going around social media, the singer can be heard saying, "Oh my God, Colin!" before moving towards the audience.

"This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby," she explained to her fans at the concert.

"I haven't seen you in years," she continued, addressing the doctor.

Getting visibly emotional, she turned to the crowd to help her finish the song which led her admirers to love and praise the sweet moment.

"Adele's heartfelt hug to the doctor who delivered her baby is a beautiful reminder of the connections that shape our lives," one fan wrote on social media.

"She seemed truly grateful and what a great wholesome moment," another commented.