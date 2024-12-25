Princess Beatrice joins Royal Christmas at Sandringham amid Prince Andrew's absence

Princess Beatrice made an unexpected appearance at the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, delighting onlookers as she joined the traditional walk to St Mary Magdalene Church.



Originally planning to spend the holidays with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his family, the princess opted to stay closer to home following medical advice to avoid long-distance travel.

Beatrice, who is expecting her second child, arrived with Edo, their three-year-old daughter Sienna, and Edo’s son Wolfie from his previous relationship.

Led by King Charles and Queen Camilla, the royals made the short journey from Sandringham House to the church, warmly greeting the gathered crowd of well-wishers.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in attendance with their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—along with other senior royals, including the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Noticeably absent was Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, who is spending Christmas with her husband Jack Brooksbank’s family for the first time.

Prince Andrew, meanwhile, did not join the family for the celebrations and was seen taking a solitary walk instead.

Beatrice’s decision to join the Sandringham festivities highlighted her commitment to maintaining family traditions while balancing her health and growing family.

The gathering, a blend of cherished customs and modern adjustments, emphasised the importance of togetherness during the festive season.