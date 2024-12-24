Dua Lipa set to host big Hollywood names at New Year’s Eve bash

Dua Lipa to host New Year’s Eve bash

Dua Lipa has some more energy left for 2024 in herself, and she is planning to use it somewhere enthusiastic before entering the new year of 2025.

After wrapping up the first leg of her Radical Optimism world tour in Asia, the songstress is gearing up to celebrate in style.

The chart-topping singer is reportedly planning a star-studded New Year’s Eve party with her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner.

According to insiders, the event promises to be one of the most talked-about celebrations of the year.

“Dua and Callum are planning what is shaping up to be the most talked-about NYE party of this year,” a source told The Sun.

“They’ve found an amazing venue in London and are working with some party planners to get the ball rolling. Invites have gone out to all of their celebrity mates. It’s the talk of the town, and there are whispers that Bella Hadid and Harry Styles could be there on the night, along with Emma Watson,” the source added.

“The guest list is apparently a who’s who of the celebrity world.”

The celebration will mark the culmination of a phenomenal year for Dua Lipa. In March, she won her seventh Brit Award for Best Pop Act during a lively evening at London’s O2 Arena.

Her third album, Radical Optimism, debuted at No. 1 upon its release in May, and she headlined the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury weeks later.

Her success continued with a one-off special performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall in October, which aired on ITV.

The Houdini singer then flew to Singapore to kick off her world tour in November. Next year, Dua will perform at major venues, including London’s Wembley Stadium and Anfield in Liverpool.

“Dua has had the best year of her career to date, and she wants to go all out with her closest friends and family on New Year’s Eve,” the insider shared.

“It’s going to be a really elaborate party, with hundreds of bottles of champagne and spirits on order. There’s even talk of a live performer.

“Dua wants to make it as special as she can for the people she loves, and no expense is being spared.”

As the year draws to a close, all eyes will be on the London venue where Dua’s glittering NYE bash is set to unfold, bringing together some of the biggest names in entertainment.