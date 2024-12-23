Justin Timberlake secretly adjusts wardrobe after viral malfunction

Justin Timberlake made subtle changes to his outfit for latest performance.

Justin Timberlake won’t let anything embarrass him anymore.

Following the 43-year-old star’s NSFW wardrobe mishap earlier this month, the singer made a subtle change to his outfit, opting for a longer shirt at his December 20th, concert in Kansas City while performing this popular song Mirrors.

In a TikTok clip, it seemed like the Friends With Benefits actor had made adjustments to his shirt and had his harness strapped on looser, during his performance.

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting, "He knows we know," while another added, "That looks like a specially made shirt made on the fly just for this situation. It got the side split for the harness and everything."

During his December 12, Nashville show, Justin had worn a shorter shirt and a tightly fitted harness which pulled on his pants, highlighting his physique.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour marked the Can’t Stop This Feeling singer’s return to stage after 2019.

Unfortunately, his tour has continued to encounter several setbacks over the past months.

In October, the singer who has been dubbed the 'Prince of Pop' had to postpone his New Jersey show due to an injury, and just last month he had to cancel his Oklahoma show due to severe back pain.