Scarlett Johansson reacts to husband Colin Jost’s inappropriate jokes about her

Scarlett Johansson was shocked after hearing husband's wild jokes about her on 'SNL.'

Scarlett Johansson was left speechless after her husband Colin Jost's bold jokes about her on the recent episode of Saturday Night Live.

During the December 21 winter finale, the 42-year-old comedian and Michael Che were made to read jokes they hadn’t seen before as part of the show’s biannual tradition.

This year’s prompts included gags about the Black Widow actress.

After appearing in the monologue, the 40-year-old star had her live reactions recorded as Jost reluctantly and nervously read his cue cards.

While her husband read the quips and poked fun at his wife, the camera panned to Johansson, who appeared on the screen shaking her head in disbelief and lightly frowning as she sipped her drink.

"All of you know Johansson just celebrated her 40th birthday," he hesitantly said, and added, "Which means I’m about to get up out of there!"

He chuckled as he quickly clarified he was joking and followed up with another playful quip, "We just had a kid together, and haven’t seen any pictures of him yet because he’s black as h*ll."

This wasn’t the first time the SNL star made a joke at his relationship’s expense.

During the season finale in May, he remarked on Weekend Update, "ChatGPT has released a new voice assistant feature inspired by Scarlett Johansson's AI character in her."

"Which I've never bothered to watch, because without that body, what's the point of listening."

The humorous comment was a reference to the actress’ public dispute with OpenAI, which led her to threaten legal action against them.