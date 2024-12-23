Kris Jenner enjoys pre-Christmas shopping with mother Mary Jo Campbell

Kris Jenner enjoys pre-Christmas shopping with her mother in Los Angeles

Kris Jenner was recently spotted alongside her beloved mother Marry Jo, also known as MJ Campbell, for some pre-Christmas shopping.

As reported by Mail Online, the mother-daughter duo was seen enjoying quality time with each other, while twinning in a coordinated outfit.

For the outing, Kris was donning a red sweater which she paired with black pants. She completed her look by carrying stylish designer sunglasses.

On the other hand, MJ was photographed wearing black trousers along with a red sweater.

This public appearance of the socialite came after her third eldest daughter, Khloe Kardashian, posted an adorable video of her mother.

On December 21, the 40-year-old reality TV actress took to her Instagram handle to share a humourous video clip, featuring herself and her mother, Kris.

As per the viral clip, Khloe and Kris were seen lip-syncing to the famous dialogue from their popular TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where Kourtney Kardashian accuses Kris of copying her style.

The detail which grabbed the fans’ attention was Khloe’s playful caption for her post, "We didn’t plan this… We just showed up at the same holiday party like this in our @khy."