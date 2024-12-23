Taylor Swift plays Santa for a fan at Children’s Mercy Hospital

Taylor Swift surprised a fan she met at Children's Mercy Hospital with Christmas gifts

Taylor Swift send a surprise Christmas present to a fan who was enchanted to meet her.

The 35-year-old pop superstar spent a day at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas, Missouri, to share the love ahead of her birthday, on December 12th.

In a TikTok video now gone viral, the Grammy-winning songstress was seen thanking a teenaged patient names Naya who complimented her outfit, calling it “tea.”

"Yes, everything about it. Your hair!" Naya said, to which Swift replied with a smile, "You made my day with that."

On Sunday, December 22nd, Naya updated social media about a Christmas gift she has received from her icon.

“She is soo amazing im soo blessed, i love you Tay Swizzle you’re literally the Best," Naya captioned the video, which shows her unwrapping the gifts, consisting of the same outfit that she wore to the hospital, a $4,500 tartan Miu Miu set featuring a $2,250 pleated miniskirt and $2,250 button-down top.

The young fan also shared a picture of the handwritten note she received from the Anti-Hero hitmaker, which read, “When you asked where I got it, I purposely didn’t tell you because I had a plan :) Picked you up a few things I hope you’ll think are tea. Ha.…Merry Christmas! Love, Taylor.”

Swift has been spreading smiles this holiday season, as she recently donated $250,000 dollars to Operation Breakthrough, an organisation which works for children’s education in Kansas City.