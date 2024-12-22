'Calls the Heart' stars Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing more than just co-stars?

Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing, who reunited in a Hallmark Channel holiday film titled Santa Tell Me after six years, have been dealing the speculations on having romantic connection.

Eric and Daniel’s collaboration for When Calls the Heart fuelled rumours of a real-life romance.

Although their characters shared a romantic and emotional connection, the actors have consistently emphasized their deep friendship rather than any romantic involvement off-screen.

Lissing, who portrayed Jack, left the series in 2018, which was a significant moment for the show and its fans.

After Lissing's departure, both he and Krakow spoke fondly of their time together on set.

Lissing has expressed how much he appreciated working with Erin and how they remain good friends even after he left the show.

While there was significant fan interest in the two potentially being a couple due to their on-screen chemistry, both have denied any romantic connection.

Since Lissing's exit, Erin Krakow has continued her role as Elizabeth Thatcher, while Daniel Lissing has pursued other acting opportunities.

They have occasionally interacted on social media and have posted kind words about each other, continuing to express mutual respect and friendship.

In interviews, including with Entertainment Tonight (ET), the former co-stars shared their excitement about reuniting on screen. Their on-screen chemistry, which had captivated fans in When Calls the Heart, was a key highlight of the film.

Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing have expressed how it felt like a natural reunion, despite the time apart.

They noted the ease with which they picked up where they left off, thanks to their strong friendship and shared experiences from the long-running Hallmark series.