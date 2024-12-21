Prince Andrew devises escape plan amid slew of controversies

Prince Andrew, who was forced to pull out from major royal Christmas festivities following his latest scandal, has finally come to a heart-breaking decision.

The Duke of York, who has been embroiled in a slew of scandals, found one person from his close circle, someone he referred to as a ‘confidante’, was accused to be a Chinese spy.

As the matter escalated to a ‘national security’ level issue, King Charles reportedly urged Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to uninvite themselves from the upcoming royal event.

The dejected royal, who was unwilling to leave the embattled 30-room royal residence, Royal Lodge, is now looking to settle outside of the UK to run away from the scrutiny following his scandals.

Andrew was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages following his sex scandal and questionable friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which is why the monarch was downgrading him to Frogmore Cottage.

Now, the shamed royal is set to move to Abu Dhabi as another royal family opens their doors to him, according to royal historian Andrew Lownie.

Prince Andrew locks in new destination after fall from grace

Lownie, who is writing a biography of the Prince Andrew, told The Daily Beast that Andrew has exclusive access to at least one fully staffed private palace.

“Andrew has been given the use of a palace by the Abu Dhabi authorities. It costs them nothing,” he revealed to the outlet. “He has been spending a lot of time out there in recent years and I am told by reliable sources that from next year he may divide his time between the Middle East and the U.K. He is expected to go between the two.”

The author continued, “It makes sense for him; there is good weather, he is treated with deference, there are a lot of golf courses, and he can conduct his business affairs however he sees fit.”

He also noted that the whole family – Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and ex-wife Fergie – has travelled to the country before so the move is not a difficult one.

It remains to be seen when the move would be finalised and what will become of his row with King Charles over the Lodge next year.