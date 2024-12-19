Rachel Leviss makes rare comment on ex-fiance James Kennedy arrest

Rachel Leviss, James Kennedy dated for more than five years before calling it quits

Rachel 'Raquel' Leviss, has expressed strong feelings regarding the incident involving her ex-fiancé, James Kennedy, urging fans and the media not to downplay the seriousness of his arrest.

Despite the ongoing media frenzy surrounding Vanderpump Rules and the public’s focus on the drama between the cast, the 30-year-old emphasized the gravity of the situation and how important it is to address such matters honestly and responsibly.

Rachel Leviss, who previously had a highly publicized relationship with Kennedy, spoke out about her concerns in an interview.

She stated that the event should not be trivialized or ignored, as it could send the wrong message to fans and followers. She stressed that the consequences of such actions could affect both those involved and the broader community.

James Kennedy's arrest, which occurred earlier this year, has continued to make headlines as part of the ongoing scrutiny on the Vanderpump Rules cast.

While the exact details surrounding Kennedy's legal issues have remained largely under wraps, Leviss’s comments serve as a reminder of the importance of handling these sensitive topics with care.

In her statement, Leviss, who has the net worth of $500,000, made it clear that, despite their complicated past, she still believed in treating serious situations with respect. “This isn’t just something that should be brushed under the rug.”

Leviss remarked. “It’s important to acknowledge the severity of what happened.”

As the situation develops, Rachel 'Raquel' Leviss' stance highlights her desire for accountability and thoughtful discussions, particularly when it comes to how incidents like these are handled publicly.