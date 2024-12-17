Nicole Kidman apologizes to neighbours for THIS 'unusual' reason

Nicole Kidman apologizes to neighbours for THIS reason

Nicole Kidman is extending her heartiest apologies to neighbours over her overly-decorated house ahead of Christmas.

The Babygirl actress, who was previously honoured with AFI Life Achievement Award on April 27, opened up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert about decorating her home prior to the auspicious occasion.

The 57-year-old revealed that she apologized to her neighbors after decorating her palatial $3.4M home with lights well ahead of the holiday season.

She recalled, "Yes, I have lights up. I'm the person [who] has the lights up very, very early. We put them up at the beginning of November."

In response to the host’s question about Thanksgiving, Kidman further went on to explain, “No, we do a huge Thanksgiving. I just like to have the lights up. So we've got the lights up. I apologized (to) all the neighbors."

Expressing her love for exterior lights, the longtime actress said she would love to start her own tradition of creating lighting that doesn’t have an expiry date.

Nicole explained, "We are negotiating calling them winter lights. I want to start a whole movement that allows winter lights to stay up. A light up your life movement."

The actress currently resides in Nashville alongside her husband Keith Urban and their two daughters Sunday and Faith.