Nicole Kidman drops jaws at 'Babygirl' premiere in New York City

Nicole Kidman drops jaws at 'Babygirl' premiere night in New York City

Nicole Kidman recently turned heads at the premiere of her upcoming film, Babygirl, in New York City.

According to Daily Mail, the 57-year-old actress was spotted in the Big Apple to promote her new movie.

For the star-studded event, Nicole wore a double-breasted blazer, which she paired with matching pants. She completed her look by donning a crew-neck shirt underneath her coat.

In addition to Nicole, the film's director, Halina Reijn, also attended the special screening of the thriller-erotic movie.

This appearance of the mother-of-three came after her movie Babygirl received a six-and-a-half-minute standing ovation at the 81st Venice Film Festival in August.

In the movie, Nicole portrayed the character of Romy, who is having an extra marital affair with her daughter's boyfriend.

The film also stars Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, Esther Rose McGregor, Sophie Wilde, Izabel Mar and Anoop Desai in the lead roles.

Babygirl is set to be released in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024.

On December 10, Nicole was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama in the upcoming Golden Globe award ceremony for her role in the erotic thriller film.