Sabrina Carpenter makes rare appearance after latest interview

Sabrina Carpenter stepped out for casual outing in New York City

Sabrina Carpenter kept herself warm in a puffer jacket as stepped out in the chilly weather in New York City.

The 25-year-old songstress opted for comfort unlike her usual fashion choices as she wore an oversized blue puffer jacket and bootcut jeans on Thursday.

The Espresso hitmaker was seen walking by the sidewalk, surrounded by security guards, as seen in fan-posted pictures.

The Grammy-nominated popstar completed her casual look with black shoes and dark shades.

Carpenter tucked her blonde locks in her jacket while her signature fringe covered her forehead.

According to reports, the Bad Chem singer, who is now single after her recent split with Barry Keoghan, stopped by a vintage clothing store before making her way to the bistro Frenchette for lunch.

This comes after the popstar appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier in the day, which will air on Friday night on CBS.

For the interview, the singer donned a black miniskirt with black peplum blazer, which featured leopard print collar and matching cuffs.

The Disney alum paired a sheer black pantyhose, and black pumps with her stunning outfit.