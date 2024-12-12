Meghan Markle's culinary venture seen as Archewell's 'last chance'

Prince Harry’s latest Netflix project, a polo documentary, has come under fire, with Mail on Sunday editor Charlotte Griffiths dismissing it as “a load of old tosh.”

The royal commentator critiqued the show during an interview with GB News, likening it to a blend of Selling Sunset and Welcome to Wrexham—but with a notable lack of viewer connection.

“With Welcome to Wrexham, you’re really rooting for the underdogs to succeed, to make this football club thrive,” Griffiths explained.

“But with these polo players, it’s hard to care. They’re all multi-multi-millionaires with endless horses and private planes—it just doesn’t resonate with everyday viewers.”

“There are no Royal Family members, and barely even Prince Harry,” Griffiths remarked, adding that this lack of star power undermines the show’s appeal.

Critics have also highlighted a disconnect between the featured players and the sport itself.

“One of the guys in the show doesn’t even know the names of his horses,” Griffiths noted. “If you have four horses, surely you’d learn their names—it’s not that hard, is it?”

The documentary’s reception raises questions about its ability to resonate with viewers, particularly when it lacks the royal gravitas and authenticity that might have made it a success.

Speaking on GB News, Griffiths pointed out that animal rights organization PETA has labeled polo as "very cruel on the horses," adding another layer of controversy to the project.