Dev Patel believes he would have lost his ‘look alike contest’

Dev Patel was impressed with the turnout at his look alike contest.
Speaking to Variety at the Red Sea Film Festival held in Saudi Arabia, the 34-year-old star addressed the 'Dev Patel look alike' faceoff, which took place on November 10.
He expressed he was shocked to see the amount of people who showed up, as he didn’t expect such a huge turnout.
"I also have to say, I think most of the men who showed up were far more handsome and qualified than I am,” he opened up.
Dev jokingly added, "I think I would have lost at my own lookalike contest, for sure," Patel added.
NBC News revealed that 25-year-old Jaipreet Hundal from San Jose won the competition and took home a 'Monkey Man' statue, along with a $50 check and a bouquet of flowers.
After his victory, Jaipreet celebrated by giving a short speech, "Shoutout to all the Dev Patel lookalikes.
"If the real Dev Patel shows up, I don’t know who would win, me or him."
While Timothée Chalamet surprised his fans by crashing his doppelganger competition, the Monkey Man star skipped the event but praised it for its diversity.
"It was refreshing to see a community come together like that and, hey, if there is ever a moment where I can be associated with some form of laughter and joy, it’s great," the actor stated.
