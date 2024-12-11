James Cordon all set to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' director's next project

'X-Men' actor Ian McKellen to share with James Cordon in the new movie

Former Late Late Show host James Cordon has been taken on-board for another project after Gaven & Stacey.

This time, the comedian will be featuring in ace director Steven Soderbergh new film.

The Ocean’s Thirteen creator is coming up with a dark comedy titled The Christophers.

As per the reports of Deadline, the forthcoming movie will also feature I May Destroy You famed Michaela Coel and The Lord of the Rings actor Ian McKellen.

The plot of the all-new project will focus on two children who get involved in forgery just to turn the pending works of their retired artist father to money.

The production of The Christophers is expected to kickstart in February 2025, two month after the premiere of Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

While talking about the upcoming Christmas special, James informed Big Issue, “What people are going to see on Christmas Day is the culmination of a 20-year love story, which hopefully shows, if nothing else, that love is complicated and messy and for everyone."

Cordon also have another exciting project in the pipeline besides the Soderbergh new flick. The 46-year-old actor will also play a vital role in the upcoming Smurfs movie which is set to hit theaters next year in July.