Prince Harry dismisses divorce speculation with key message

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepepd down as working royals in 2020

Prince Harry has openly dismissed speculation surrounding his marriage to Meghan Markle, shedding light on persistent rumours during a recent interview with the New York Times.

While addressing the claims, the Duke of Sussex added a touch of humour but also hinted at personal challenges he faces, according to a royal commentator.

During the discussion with columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, Harry joked about the constant rumours surrounding his personal life. "Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?"he said, laughing off the speculation.

He also touched on the fact that he and Meghan have recently been seen attending work events separately, sparking further gossip.

Although Harry approached the topic lightheartedly, royal author Hugo Vickers believes his remarks reflect a deeper emotional struggle.

Speaking to The Sun, Vickers noted, "[Harry] said that all the pundits must be very disappointed, and he felt sorry for them that none of these things actually happened," royal author Hugo Vickers told The Sun.

"What else can he say? He must be roundly fed up with all the kind of speculation that's been going on over his whole life, ever since he was a little boy, so in that respect, I sympathise with him."

The royal author added that Meghan and Harry working separately likely does not indicate any marital woes, and instead is probably part of a larger strategy for their careers going forward, in which they both are able to play to their personal strengths.

"They're always playing to their particular skills. They're also always having to reinvent themselves. They're always having to try and keep focused in the public eye," he added.

