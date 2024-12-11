Justin Baldoni dishes on ‘viral’ proposal to wife Emily

Justin Baldoni reveals the sweet surprise he planned for wife Emily Baldoni

Justin Baldoni looked back at his romantic marriage proposal to his wife Emily Baldoni in a recent interview.

The 40-year-old filmmaker shared how his unusual proposal went on, as he appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, December 10th, for the promotion of his latest movie It Ends with Us.

The Jane the Virgin star has been married to wife Emily Baldoni for 11 years and he joked, “In Hollywood, that’s like, 70 years or something.”

As the hosts discussed the viral moment when the couple got engaged, they played a clip from the 27-minute long proposal, “So you went viral when you got engaged. There was a social media post of your engagement.”

The proposal clip showed Justin wearing white, tossing feathers as he pretended to be in a boyband, while I Want It That Way played in the background.

The actor went on to explain that he had arranged hidden cameras in Blu Jam Café April 13th, 2013, where he had had his first date with now-wife.

He had planned a surprise for Emily by renting out the hotel and told her he would be running late.

As she took the seat, the pre-filmed proposal began to play as planned and the bottom of his camera captured her real time reactions. As she sat down, his pre-filmed proposal began to play.

The video also had a short montage of their happiest memories together which went on until Justin showed up in person.

When asked about his plan, Justin detailed, “It was a big joke. The whole idea was that I failed at all these proposals because I was proposing in a way that I wanted versus the way she wanted,” he explained.

“Which is something that I’ve learned in marriage, as I’m sure you guys have learned: how to love somebody in the way that they want to be loved versus the way we wanted to be loved. So that was the whole journey of the proposal."