Fazl flays govt for 'creating fissures' among clerics over seminaries registration issue

As the madrassas registration act becomes bone of contention between the government and JUI-F, party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has strongly criticised the incumbent rulers for what he said "sowing seeds of divisons" among the religious scholars over the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Addressing a press conference in Charsadda on Monday, the JUI-F chief asked why are scholars being pit against each other, claiming that a conspiracy was being hatched to create division.

The remarks came shortly after the conclusion of the Conference on Madrassa Registration and Reforms, wherein a resolution urging the government to maintain the existing system of religious schools was approved.

During the conference — which was attended by scholars and administrators of religious institutions from all schools of thought, the clerics called against turning the madrassas registration issue into a "political arena".

Reacting to the conference, Fazl said that his party doesn’t want confrontation with the state, but registration of seminaries. "They wanted to give us a new system in 2019, but it was just an agreement," he said.

Following the agreement, the Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE) was established under the executive order.

The JUI-F chief said there had been an agreement on the madrassas registration bill before the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, and a draft was prepared.

"All relevant stakeholders, including the agencies, agreed on the bill, which was later passed by the National Assembly and the Senate," he said, asking why the amendment bill was returned by President Asif Zardari.

He further said that every seminary was "free to register itself anywhere", then why they were being brought under the control of the directorate. "They [the government] were associating the seminaries with an act or agreement,” he said, adding: "We are affiliating the madrassas with law."

In current circumstances, he said, they were not willing to accept any proposal tabled by the government.

Fazl asked the government to focus on the country’s security situation amid rising terror attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. "Focus on the country, we are here to save madrassas," he added.

Furthermore, the JUI-F chief claimed that armed groups were present in both restive provinces — KP and Balochistan — during the February 8 general elections. "In both provinces, religious and nationalist parties were kept out of the assemblies.

He also accused the authorities of pushing the seminaries towards extremism, alleging that they want to control the religious seminaries on orders of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the United States and the West.

'Current system should be maintained'

During the conference, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi — Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council — tabled a resolution urging govt to maintain the existing system of religious schools and the directorate should not be abolished under any circumstances.

The resolution, which was adopted by the conference, also demanded that the seminaries should remain associated with the Ministry of Education.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar said that extensive consultations were being done to find a solution to the seminary registration issue, acceptable to all stakeholders.

He said that the input of Ulemas and Mashaikh regarding the registration and madrassa reforms was important.

“Registration of 18,000 Madrasahs is the result of the efforts of the Department of Religious Education”, he said adding that efforts of the Director General of Religious Education were worth appreciation.

About the Madrassa Bill, he said it could not become law due to some legal complications. He said the suggestions given by the scholars had been noted, and final solution would be found after thorough consultations.

Referring to Maulana Fazl, the minister said he was a respectable leader and his suggestions would be given due importance and a solution would eventually be found.