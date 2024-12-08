Timothée Chalamet wows fans with hidden expertise beyond acting

Timothée Chalamet shocks sports commentators with elite game knowledge

Timothée Chalamet proved he’s more than just a Hollywood heartthrob.

On Saturday, December 7, the Dune star showcased his impressive knowledge of college football on ESPN’s College GameDay.

The 28-year-old actor surprised fans and sports commentators alike while appearing as a guest picker, earning praise for his well-researched insights and daring predictions.

Kicking off his stint, Chalamet confidently selected the Jackson State Tigers to triumph over the Southern Jaguars in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

"I'm going Jackson State, eight wins in a row, 11 all-conference players. It should be a comfortable, easy win for them," he explained.

The actor also garnered attention with his prediction for the Mid-American Conference (MAC) matchup between the Ohio Bobcats and the Miami RedHawks.

Backing the Bobcats, Chalamet broke down his reasoning with precision.

“Listen, these teams are two and two at the last four matchups," he said. "The RedHawks' defence looks good, but I’m looking at fourth-year Bobcats quarterback Parker Navarro."

"65% completion rate. If he can get going, he’ll tilt this in favour of the Bobcats," he added. "I’m going underdog Bobcats here."

The bold prediction drew immediate applause, with broadcaster Pat McAfee enthusiastically patting the Wonka actor on the shoulder and shaking his hand. "Yes. I love that," McAfee exclaimed.

Fans and sports analysts quickly praised his surprising expertise.

"You are all fools for doubting Timothée Chalamet’s knowledge of ball. He drank the Water of Life," Podcaster Ross Bolen joked on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager added, "Timothée Chalamet came prepared, researched, and referenced the Pony Express. Maybe the best College GameDay guest picker yet. NYC guy. Respect."

Chalamet’s football acumen wasn’t just talk, his MAC prediction proved spot-on as the Ohio Bobcats dominated the Miami RedHawks with a decisive 38-3 victory.