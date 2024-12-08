Prince Harry, Meghan send 'far from friendly' message to Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly reignited a feud with Kate Middleton despite her efforts to prevail in peace between the royal family and the Sussexes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their foundation Archewell's annual video, showcasing the poignant moments of the couple's philanthropic work in 2024.

However, it was noticed that the timing of their video release move contradicted Princess Kate's key appearance at the ceremonial welcome of the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani.

Now, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express that the former working royals' decision might be taken as a message of rivalry by the royal family.

He said, "The Sussexes know perfectly well that there is intense media interest in everything they do."

Richard added, "However, it is quite extraordinary that they chose [Tuesday] to make news and release this video together with the Archewell Foundation’s accounts."

"They are, after all, still members of the royal family, even though they caused the rift in it. At present, given that the king and Catherine are recovering from cancer, they cannot be critical," the royal commentator stated.

While calling out Harry and Meghan's move, Richard said, "However, the timing of [the video]’s release sends a message which is far from friendly."