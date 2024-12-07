King Charles delights Kate Middleton with heartwarming gesture

King Charles III has won Kate Middleton's heart with his admirable gesture despite his absence from the Princess Kate's carol service.

King Charles has given Princess Kate a special gift in support of her 'Together At Christmas' carol service despite being absent from last night's proceedings.

The 76-year-old donated countless fir trees that were used to decorate Westminster Abbey for Kate Middleton's occasion. The monarch's heartfelt move delighted the the Princess of Wales.

The King's heartwarming gesture was acknowledged in the order of service, with a captivating drawing by Charlie Mackesy accompanying the gift on the cover.

It read: "With thanks to His Majesty The King for donating Christmas trees from Windsor Great Park to decorate Westminster Abbey. After the Service, these trees will be donated to the local community."

The illustration showed a group of people walking through the snow towards the Abbey with arms around one another.

The title read: "How did I help? You were by my side, which was everything."

The programme aligned with this year's carol service theme, which was dedicated to those who have "shown love, kindness and empathy to others in their communities and inspired, counselled, comforted, and highlighted how love unites and connects us all".

Dubbed the "kindness trees", the fir trees were decorated with red handwritten notes, hung by guests, with messages of thanks and kindness towards loved ones.

William and Kate's youngest son Prince Louis paid a heartfelt note on the 'Kindness Tree' outside the historic venue, expressing gratitude to his maternal grandparents for playing games with him.