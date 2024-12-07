'Spider-Man 4' divides internet with 'great' choice of director

Spider-Man 4 update divides internet with mixed reactions

Spider-Man 4 update has managed to garner attention from fans all over the world, prompting fans to share their stance on the upcoming MCU flick.

Fans are already onboard with the forthcoming film, although they don’t support the idea of how it will affect a different character’s upcoming sequel.

As announced in September, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings' director Destin Daniel Cretton is scheduled to direct Tom Holland in his next Spider-Man adventure, replacing Jon Watts.

A recent thread on Reddit featured a combination of reactions, with fans discussing how they feel about the fourth instalment in the MCU series.

One user commented, “Great choice and apparently he's taking with him the fight choreographer from Shang-Chi.”

Another chimed in, adding, “Considering how well he did for Shang-Chi and I think American Born Chinese for action and story (at least the story for Shang-Chi). I doubt that Destin will screw this up, even if Spider-Man 4 is another multiverse movie.”

However, some users expressed criticism over the director choice, suggesting it could result in a different tone for the sequel, rather than a direct follow-up to Shang-Chi.