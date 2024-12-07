Joe Jonas opens up about falling in love with Miami

Joe Jonas moved to the Florida city seven years ago

Joe Jonas looked back fondly on his decision to settle in Miami.

According to People, speaking at a Miami Art Week event on Friday, December 6, the New Jersey native, who moved to the Florida city seven years ago, shared why he chose to make it his home.

"[I] fell in love," said the Jonas Brothers member. "Honestly, it is grounding."

Despite the common stereotype of Miami being all about clubs, the Sucker singer explained that the city offers much more.

"There’s sometimes the eye roll of people like, 'You live in Miami? Is it just clubs everywhere?' And I’m like, 'Yeah, there’s clubs everywhere, but you can also go to the beach and relax and watch the sunset.'"

Joe, 35, shared that the beauty of Miami’s beaches, with their "slower pace of life," has hooked him to the city, as it's something he finds important in his life.

In addition to its relaxed atmosphere, the city has also influenced Joe’s musical tastes, with the musician revealing his love for Cuban jazz.

As he continues to create music, the Cake by the Ocean singer also expressed how his profession allows him to connect with people on a different level.

He is currently pouring his heart and soul into his second studio album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, which was initially set for release on October 28 but has been postponed as Joe adds some final touches.