Cardi B slams financial struggle claims by bragging monthly spendings, tour offers

Cardi B won’t be seen as some artist who doesn’t have enough money.
The rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) on December 3 to address rumors surrounding her financial standing.
In a voice recording, the 32-year-old dismissed claims that her earnings rely solely on brand deals, flexing her wealth and financial decisions.
“People say that I'm surviving off Shein deals and brand deals — wait, hold on,” Cardi said, expressing her frustration.
“I want to let y'all know I could wake up tomorrow, sign a contract, and have half of $65 million — or half of $70 million — in my bank.”
Cardi explained that 2023 has been her “off year,” during which she chose not to sign a tour deal until after announcing her next album.
According to her, waiting will secure a better deal.
“I spent like, about $3 million in a month,” she added, highlighting her spending power and financial confidence.
The rapper also addressed a screenshot she shared earlier, referencing a September conversation about a potential $65 million tour deal.
The conversation indicated she could receive “half the money upfront upon signing the contract,” further supporting her statements.
The controversy rose after Cardi posted a sponsored Instagram ad featuring herself modeling fur coats from Shein, sparking discussions about her income sources.
