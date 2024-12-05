Prince Harry shatters King Charles hopes to see Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry has seemingly shattered his cancer-stricken dad King Charles III's dream as he ruled out UK return for his and Meghan Markle's two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex, in his latest interview with New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, made it clear that he was pleased with his decision to relocate to the US in 2020.

During his appearance at the New York Times 2024 DealBook Summit, Harry also appeared to rule out a UK return as he said: "I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here."

He said before explaining that his children have the freedom to do things that they "undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the UK."

The interviewer, Allison P. Davis, wrote: "Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the UK, she'd never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures."

Meghan said: "Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child."

Security is of high importance to the couple, and they have gone to extreme lengths to ensure that their property is fully protected.