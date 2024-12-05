Jennifer Garner reaches out to Ben Affleck this holiday season

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck come together to celebrate Christmas with children

Jennifer Garner is looking forward to make Christmas celebration a family affair as she has reportedly invited ex-husband Ben Affleck over.



According to an inside source, “Jen and Ben typically split their time with the kids over the holidays but Jen offered to spend Christmas all together with Ben if he would like,” per Page Six.

The former couple who got divorced in 2015, ending their decade long marriage, share three children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, that they co-parent.

“Christmas is one of Jen’s favorite holidays and she would love for the family to be together as often as possible for these occasions,” the source added.

This comes after the Gone Girl star and the 13 Going on 30 actress, both 52, spent their Thanksgiving partnering up with Midnight Mission to help feed 2,000 homeless and near-homeless people before getting together for a feast at Garner’s Brentwood, California home with their three kids.

The insider went on to share that “Jen and Ben have a really friendly co-parenting relationship and she knows the kids had a wonderful time being together with both parents on Thanksgiving.”

An insider told the outlet at the time that the Dark Waters actor felt “blessed” to be around his family at the time, adding, “Even though Ben and Jen [Garner] have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her.”

“Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids.”