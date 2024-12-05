Derek Hough lists items from his secret 'Harry Potter' set heist

Derek Hough revealed that he didn’t just leave the iconic Harry Potter series set with memories but with a few souvenirs.
On Wednesday, December 4, the Dancing With the Stars pro took to his Instagram to post a video featuring snippets from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in which he and his famous sister Julianne made cameo appearances.
"Did you know @juleshough and I were in the first Harry Potter film? [sparkle emoji]," he revealed in the caption, adding, "We spent three months in the Great Hall, the Forbidden Forest, and even the Quidditch pitch! [castle emoji]."
In addition, Derek, 39, revealed a secret stash of items he took from the Harry Potter set, "It was incredible to be part of such a historic moment. And I may have ‘accidentally’ taken a Ravenclaw robe, scarf, tie, and a few pieces of silverware from the set… but shh, don’t tell! [wink emoji]."
After sharing the treasured memory, the professional dancer and actor signed off with some festive spirit, saying, "Just a little holiday magic and nostalgia to share with you all. Happy holidays. #harrypotter."
In the video, Derek can be seen walking behind Emma Watson's Hermoine, briefly turning to chat with a classmate, while Julianne can be seen cheering on the sidelines of a Quidditch game.
