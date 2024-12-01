Keira Knightley subtly gets back to critics after facing backlash

Keira Knightley befittingly responds to critics bashing her upcoming book

Keira Knightley is killing the criticism with kindness as he befittingly responds to the critics who bashed her for not earning a university degree.

The 39-year-old actress received much criticism for not achieving a conventional degree and yet going out to publish a children’s book.

However, that is not a valid criticism anymore as a source has told Daily Mail that Knightley is “happily beavering away at her online course.”

The outlet reported that this is the Pride & Prejudice star’s way to react to the backlash she received when she announced that she had written and illustrated a children’s book titled “I Love You Just The Same.”

According to reports, the book is due for a release next year.

Critics at the time complained that the celebrity author with no experience in the publishing industry will get more publicity than talented authors, as writer Joshua Seigal said, “These celebrities do not need any more money or exposure, but plenty of genuine writers do.”

This comes after the Pirates of Caribbean actress surprised Cher on The Graham Norton Show by revealing that she can perform a cover of her iconic hit Believe only by flicking her teeth and using her fingernails.

"This is sort of like some sort of a nightmare," Knightley joked before kicking off the rendition and gathering praises from the goddess of pop, sitting beside her on the couch.