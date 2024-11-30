Charli XCX shares unseen photos from London concert: 'overwhelming'

Charli XCX shares unseen photos from recent concert in London

Charli XCX has recently delighted fans by releasing never-before-seen photos from her successful musical performance in London.

On November 29, the 32-year-old acclaimed singer took to her Instagram handle to share several pictures from her first-ever sold-out show in the O2 Arena.

In the viral images and video clips, Charli was seen sharing the stage with renowned artists, including singer and DJ, Shygirl and Swedish songwriter, Robyn.

In another snapshot, the Speed Drive hitmaker was photographed enjoying music beats alongside popular drummer and DJ, George Daniel.

The 360 singer penned a heartfelt caption, "Wow london. that was so beautiful and overwhelming. It was so amazing to perform for you all at my first-ever sold-out o2 arena show!!!!"

While expressing gratitude, she said, "No sacrifices, no pretending just real raw angels with real raw Charli thank you to shy girl for opening and performing with me throughout these past few months, ily!!!!"

Additionally, the globally known singer voiced her appreciation for other collaborators, "To Caroline Polachek princess of vocals for making things ultra romantic to Yung Lean my long lost sibling who I’ve loved and been inspired by for eternity, and to Robyn- no one does it like you."

For the unversed, Charlie is currently promoting her sixth studio album Brat.

The music collection was initially released on June 7, 2024.