Taylor Swift shares the secrets behind her 'TTPD' Eras Tour addition

Taylor Swift released her 'Eras Tour Book' on Friday, November 29, 2024

Taylor Swift is revealing how she pulled off a surprise transformation of her Eras Tour midway through its 149-date run.

In her newly released Eras Tour Book, the international pop sensation, 34, opens up about incorporating songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, into the show’s setlist, a bold change that debuted during the tour’s European leg.

“We conceptualized and rehearsed it secretly, and surprised the Paris crowd with it,” Swift writes in the 256-page retrospective, available exclusively at Target starting Friday. She describes the new segment as “minimalist, white, stark and bold,” deliberately contrasting the vibrant energy of her other eras.

Calling the addition “ambitious as hell,” the multi-Grammy winner explains that she aimed to convey a whirlwind of emotions and scenarios through the performance, including “an alien abduction, a battle scene, a religious institution, a mental institution, a haunted house, and a showgirl’s dressing room routine.” She also shares that this “female-rage driven” era was “the most dramatic, cathartic part of the night.”

The new tracks, including So High School and I Can Do It With a Broken Heart premiered on May 9 in Paris, following the release of her album and its surprise second volume, The Anthology, in April. Swift later made headlines in London when boyfriend Travis Kelce joined her onstage for a playful skit during the revamped show.