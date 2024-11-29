Joe Alwyn shares flirty moment with Amelia Dimoldenberg

Joe Alwyn's upcoming film is set to be released in January 2025 in the UK.

Romance seemed to be in the air for Joe Alwyn.

The actor can’t help but charm everyone he meets.

In a recent interview with the popular YouTube show Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg, the 33-year-old actor showed off his charming personality through a flirty banter with the host during GQ’s Men of the Year event in London.

In a TikTok video shared on November 27th, Amelia sang, "Hello Joe," as he walked towards her to be interviewed, but she quickly regretted her decision.

However, being a gentleman, the English actor assured her that he enjoyed her singing.

"I liked it," he said.

She questioned the Kinds of Kindness actor about his social life, and asked whether he was a party person or a party pooper.

Joe was quick with his response and said, "Well, you hope to be a party person."

"But you need balance," the actor added.

The 30-year-old comedian didn’t just interview Joe for his party and social skills, she delved into intellectual topics as well.

She asked the Harriet actor about his favourite London architecture, the star, who stars in the upcoming film The Brutalist, revealed he liked the Barbican arts center.

"Oh good, I knew you’d say that," Amelia playfully replied as she approved of his answer.

The duo's chemistry was through the roof, displaying Andrew Garfield wasn't the only one with whom Amelia seemed to share a strong connection with.