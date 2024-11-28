Prince William calls for unity to protect wildlife for future generations

Prince William shared his hopes for a sustainable future while addressing attendees at the Tusk Wildlife Awards ceremony.



Highlighting his vision for generations to come, the Prince of Wales expressed his desire for his children to grow up in a world where diverse and magnificent wildlife continues to thrive.

The Prince of Wales said “our planet continues to face terrifying environmental concerns from climate change and habitat destruction” but heralded the efforts of environmentalists around the world.

“Rainforests the size of countries are disappearing. And one million species are at risk of extinction mostly due to human activity, William added."

“Now is the time to support those globally that work to prevent future generations from becoming disconnected from nature we must invest in the natural world around us and understand the value it has for us all, both now and in the future.”

William said everyone with a stake in the planet’s future should come together and work for its survival - saying we were “lucky” to still be able to appreciate wildlife while it still exists, mentioning his three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine and Prince Louis, six.

He said: “It is only through a collaborative approach, under the guidance of indigenous and local communities, that we can foster lasting and meaningful change.

“I believe we are the lucky ones. We live in a world in which incredible wildlife exists and I want that for the generations that follow.

"I want my children to live in a world where swallows still migrate, gorillas still live in the cloud forests of Uganda and rhinos still roam the arid rangelands of Namibia. It will be thanks to extraordinary leaders such as those that we are celebrating today that this will happen.”