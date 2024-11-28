Prince William makes powerful move amid ‘radical shake-up’ at Palace

Prince William, who has been embracing his role as the future king, is making strong moves for long-term conservation.

The Prince of Wales, who is a patron of the Tusk Conservation Awards, has been lauded for his dedication and efforts towards wildlife, especially in Africa.

“For many years, the prince has been at the forefront of highlighting the catastrophic impact of the illegal wildlife trade and the challenges facing the natural world,” Charlie Mayhew, founder and president of Tusk, told People Magazine.

“Through his patronage of organisations such as Tusk, he has been extremely effective at using his status and convening power for the greater good of conservation, a topic that he is hugely knowledgeable on.”

The future king attended the 12th iteration of the awards on Wednesday, November 27th, and presented awards to the remarkable people dedicated to the cause.

Mayhew stressed that William “has always understood and shared the belief that the long-term success of grassroots conservation relies upon the successful engagement of communities living alongside wildlife.”

This is the reason why William continues to strongly advocate community-driven projects for over three decades so that people can get “tangible benefits and greater security from conserving wildlife and habitats.”

The major step from the heir to the throne comes as King Charles plans to make major changes in how things operate in the Palace.

Royal expert Gareth Russell suggested that there will be “a radical shake-up” about how Royal Estate contracts are drawn up since the Crown doesn't have the authority over some of its own properties that it might have in an ideal world.

Given the monarch’s ongoing row with his brother Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge, Russell implied that “going forward that leases like the one that currently exists with Royal Lodge just won't be issued again.”