Chrissy Teigen opens up about son’s type 1 diabetes diagnosis

Chrissy Teigen announced her son's diagnosis after fans noticed something special in one of her posts.

Chrissy Teigen opened up about how her family is adjusting to her son Miles' type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

In an Instagram post on November 23rd, the model responded to a fan’s comment, stating that her family is still learning about the condition.

Chrissy shared a carousel of pictures featuring her children, including Miles, her 8-year-old daughter Luna, 22-month-old daughter Esti, and 17-month-old son Wren.

"House is alive! Alphabets and counting, big kids being big and becoming funny little humans. it’s a lot but it’s perfect," the caption read.

When a follower asked if the mother of four would share more about the diagnosis and their journey, she responded, "I definitely plan to! We are still learning over here ourselves."

On July 31, the 38-year-old TV personality confirmed that her son had been diagnosed with type one diabetes.

Chrissy shares her children with the All Of Me hit singer, John Legend.

The two felt obligated to announce the news after a fan noticed their son wearing a diabetes monitor in one of their posts.

"A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago," she wrote.

"Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform.”