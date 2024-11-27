Dan Rather’s wife artist Jean dies at 89

Artist Jean Rather died at 89

Jean Rather, an artist and the wife of former television anchor Dan Rather, has passed away at the age of 89.

On Tuesday, November 26, the news of her death was shared by friends of Dan through his official Facebook account.

"Today is the saddest of days for Dan and the extended Rather family," the lengthy post read, adding that Jean passed away that morning at their home in Austin, Texas, after a battle with cancer.

"She had been under hospice care for some time, but the news still comes as a shock to those of us who knew and loved her," the post continued, asking for thoughts and prayers for the Rather family during this difficult time.

Jean was described as "an incredible wife, mother, friend, and artist — and a true Texan."

The couple met when Jean started her career at a radio station in Houston. Over their nearly 67-year marriage, they lived in various cities around the world, including Dallas, Washington D.C., London, and New York City.

Jean is survived by her husband, Dan, their son Danjack, daughter Robin, as well as their partners, children, and extended family.