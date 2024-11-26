Dwayne Johnson shared heartwarming story of his kids in ‘Moana’ sequel

Dwayne Johnson connected to 'Moana' on deeper level as the film is about women empowerment.

Dwayne Johnson couldn’t be happier with his children joining Moana 2.

His two daughters, 8-year-old Jasmine and 6-year-old Tiana, not only joined their father behind the scenes of the set but even voiced characters in the film.

At the November 21, premiere, the Jumanji actor revealed that his daughters were completely shocked to see themselves on the big screen.

"They loved it," he told E! News.

"They hadn't seen it before so they were sitting on the edge of their seats, literally, and just waiting, and then their scene came up, and they’re just like, ‘That's me!’ It was so cool."

Dwayne Johnson's daughters were excited to be a part of 'Moana's' sequel.

The 52-year-old actor shared his thoughts on the movie and how it has inspired audiences since its release in 2016, emphasising its role in showcasing Pacific Island traditions.

"I feel like you get lucky every once in a while, I think in this business, if you make a movie that can kind of pierce culture a little bit," Johnson expressed.

"And the songs become iconic, the phrase like ‘chee hoo’ becomes something, it's really awesome."

The Black Adam star continued to explain that the term, ‘chee hoo,’ went from being a term that only Hawaiian locals used, to a widespread recognised saying.

As a proud and devoted girl dad, the former wrestler connected deeply with both Moana films, appreciating their focus on women’s empowerment.