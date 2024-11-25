Taylor Swift surprises fans with Joe Alwyn breakup song

Taylor Swift will be saying goodbye to the Eras Tour on December 8th

Taylor Swift chose two of her most tragic songs for the surprise songs section of her Eras Tour concerts in the latest show.

The 34-year-old mega popstar got teary-eyed in the beginning of her last show in Toronto on Saturday, November 23rd, before moving the audience to tears.

As the 14-time-Grammy winner got behind the piano, she performed a mashup of her Midnights track You're Losing Me and How Did It End? from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker set a sombre tone for the segment as she sang the last lines combined from both songs, "You're losing me, how did it end?" as per fan-posted videos.

Both of the heart-breaking songs seemingly refer to Swift’s split with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn and were released shortly after their breakup.

Following the performance, Swifties took to Instagram to express their feelings.

One fan wrote, “You’re losing me. Yes, the Eras tour is about to be a memory. Can’t wrap my head around that. I also can’t imagine what the immense amount of emotions she must be feeling must feel like with the end in sight. Truly bittersweet.”

“Two of the most gut wrenching songs in one,” wrote another.

A third chimed in, “not me crying while streaming this last night.”

Another fan shared their worries about Swift’s current relationship because of the lyrics, “This mashup! If it weren’t for poppa Kelce at the show, this would have worried me,” referring to Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce’s presence at the concert.

The 14-time-Grammy winner will be saying goodbye to the Eras Tour on December 8th after her last three shows in Vancouver.