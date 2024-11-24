Sean 'Diddy' Combs tries to silence his ex protegee from behind bars

Diddy has consistently denied Shyne’s allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs is stirring controversy from behind bars, sending a cease-and-desist letter over a new documentary featuring his former protégé, Shyne.

The Hulu project, produced by ESPN’s Andscape, delves into Shyne’s rise from rapper to politician while revisiting the infamous 1999 nightclub shooting that changed both their lives.

Per a new report by Page Six, sources close to Diddy clarified that he isn’t trying to block the documentary’s release but wants to ensure the film accurately portrays events.

This comes after Shyne alleged that he "took the fall" for Diddy during the trial that followed the Manhattan nightclub altercation, where shots were fired, injuring three bystanders. Shyne served eight years in prison, while Diddy was acquitted.

In the documentary, Shyne reflects on his past, claiming Diddy’s true nature is "coming to light." He alleges the music mogul orchestrated witness testimonies painting him as an "uncontrollable person.”

Diddy’s team has firmly denied these claims, telling Page Six: "Mr. Combs categorically denies Mr. Barrow’s allegations... These claims are unequivocally false."

Shyne’s journey from a short-lived rap career to becoming a politician in Belize is front and center in the film, set for a Nov. 18 release. The cease-and-desist adds another layer of tension as Diddy, who is currently jailed on unrelated charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.