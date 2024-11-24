Ariana Grande fans anticipate Oscar nomination for ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande's new movie 'Wicked' was released on Friday

Ariana Grande’s fans are left stunned after watching her perform the role of Glinda in Wicked and are singing her praises all over social media.

The Disney alum, 31, was lauded by fans all over social media after the release of her two-part movie adaptation on Friday.

Taking to social media, her admirers expressed that Grande should be considered for Oscar nomination for her acting.

One such fan wrote, “Give Ariana Grande the Oscar or at least Golden Globe for best performance in a comedy.”

Another agreed with the film critic George Carmi for saying that the Side to Side songstress “deserves the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress,” writing, “Thank you [George Carmi], we appreciate you,” via X.

In reaction to Variety's prediction that the actress is the frontrunner to win the Oscar, a social media user wrote, ''And the Oscar goes to ... ARIANA GRANDE!!!!!!!' I can hear it so clearly.”

“After seeing Wicked, I'm incredibly confused by the hate Ariana Grande has been getting online... Not only was it a great acting performance by somebody who's primarily a singer, but I think she deserves serious Oscar consideration,” penned another.

This comes after it was revealed the newly-released movie earned the biggest opening day for a film based on a Broadway adaptation in domestic box office history and is reported to have earned $117 million within just the opening weekend.