Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘worried’ as private details leaked to press

Prince William and Kate Middleton are concerned about a new setback as details of an incident gets leaked to the press.

The Prince and Princess of Wales narrowly avoided a security breach at their Adelaide Cottage last week, after two masked men broke in the Windsor Castle.

While the heir to the throne and his family was not in any immediate danger, William and Kate are not happy about how the matter was not contained within the Palace bounds, per former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

“This was a farm break-in, not an attempt to get into a royal home,” Bond pointed out to OK! magazine.

She explained that while it is no way pleasant that “farm break-ins are rife at the moment” but the incident itself did not “unduly alarm” anyone.

However, what did worry the Waleses was the fact the details of the incident were published in the papers, which poses a greater security risk for the royals.”

“Over the years, there have been so many incidents far more serious than this,” Bond said. “So, it just goes with the territory and I think William and Catherine are perfectly aware of that.”

She continued, “They probably would have preferred this incident to remain private as there are always copycats around who get daft ideas when they see that something like this has happened.”

According to The Sun report, two intruders broke in the Windsor Castle to steal farm vehicles.

While security alarms are set in place, the burglary was only discovered when the masked men made their exit by smashing through the gate, which William and his family often uses.