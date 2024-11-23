King Charles laughs at Donald Trump

King Charles delighted audiences at the Royal Variety Performance as he attended for the first time in his new role as patron of the Royal Variety Charity.

The event, held at the Royal Albert Hall, marked a significant moment for the monarch, who is following in the footsteps of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

During the performance, Charles was seen laughing heartily at British comedian Matt Forde’s impression of President-elect Donald Trump.

Forde, known for his political satire, referenced his infamous and baseless claim from a presidential debate about illegal immigrants allegedly eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

The joke landed well with the King, who seemed thoroughly entertained by the witty sketch.

In a heartfelt statement, Charles praised the work of the Royal Variety Charity, which supports individuals who have faced illness, accidents, or hardship.

"The charity’s crucial work is as essential now as it ever has been," the King said.

"I would like to thank all of those who have worked so hard to stage this year’s production and wish everyone a very enjoyable evening."

The event was a shining example of the charitable spirit the Royal Variety Charity represents, with the King’s presence underscoring his commitment to supporting the arts and those in need.