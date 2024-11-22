Princess Beatrice and mother-in-law stand together for Edoardo

Princess Beatrice attends Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's glamorous gallery launch.

Princess Beatrice stepped out in style, joining her mother-in-law Nikki Williams-Ellis for an elegant evening celebrating the launch of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's new gallery, Banda, at the chic Wild By Tart venue in Belgravia.

The Princess of York radiated confidence as she posed alongside Nikki, who plays a key role as a company director, at the prestigious event.

Beatrice and her husband, property developer, were all smiles as they proudly marked this milestone moment for Edoardo's gallery.

Guests were treated to an evening of art, style, and celebration as the couple’s excitement lit up the room.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's early years were shaped by a close-knit family, despite the separation of his parents.

Raised primarily by his mother, Nikki Williams-Ellis, and her second husband, Christopher Shale, a former Conservative politician, he shared a strong bond with his stepfather.

Tragically, Christopher passed away in 2011 at Glastonbury due to undiagnosed heart disease, leaving a profound mark on Edoardo's life.

The emotional connection between Edoardo and Christopher is evident in his heartfelt decision to name his first son, Christopher, in honour of his late stepfather. Edoardo shares his son with his former fiancée, Dara Huang.

The relationship between the Mapelli Mozzi and Shale families runs deep, with ties that stretch beyond just Edoardo and Beatrice’s romantic connection.

Christopher Shale was notably among the guests at the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in 1986, highlighting the longstanding bond between the families.