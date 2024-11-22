First look from live-action 'Moana' shows Dwayne Johnson in Maui costume

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has piqued excitement for the live-action Moana with his Maui costume.
On Thursday, November 21, People shared photos of the 52-year-old actor dressed as the demigod captured during a shoot in Hawaii a day earlier.
Johnson was seen in a grass skirt, a long black wig, a giant neck ornament, and a tattooed body like Maui as he filmed scenes on the beach.
He was also seen checking out the character’s giant magical fish hook on the set.
Disney and Johnson first announced the live-action adaptation of Moana in April 2023 during the company’s shareholder meeting.
In addition to the Red One star, newcomer Catherine Laga'aia has been cast in a key role.
Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced the title character in the 2016 animated film, will return as an executive producer for the live-action version.
Additionally, in July, Johnson shared on Instagram that production was set to begin in August while also teasing the cast members.
John Tui, who previously worked with Johnson on Young Rock, will play Moana’s father, Chief Tui. Frankie Adams has been cast as Moana’s mother, Sina, while Rena Owen will portray her grandmother, Gramma Tala.
The live-action Moana is slated to hit theaters on July 10, 2026.
