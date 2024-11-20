Travis Kelce shares Thanksgiving family tradition with brother

Travis Kelce and Justin Kelce share family holiday traditions

Travis Kelce and family are gearing up for holiday season as he brings up the festive traditions of family in joint podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

In the latest episode of podcast New Heights, on Wednesday , November 20th, the brothers discussed how Thanksgiving is celebrated in the Kelce family.

On fans’ query about when to put up a Christmas tree, Jason, 37, replied, “I think Thanksgiving has always been the date.”

Travis, 35, chimed in, “In the Kelce household Thanksgiving was the day,” to which Jason added, “Yeah, I mean preferably you put it up on Thanksgiving."

The retired NFL star further explained, “I like the tradition, we’ve never done it at our house, but maybe we’ll actually get it done this year, where after Thanksgiving’s over you put the Christmas tree up. I like that tradition, I think that’s a really good one.”

“Thanksgiving is really the start of Christmas season,” he said, to which the tight end added, “We would have the Christmas [tree] already up though."

Jason then jokingly exposed Travis, saying, “No but you got the Christmas tree, you’ve bought it already but it hasn’t been put up.”

However, Travis assured the audience that they would put up the Christmas tree a few days before they would “dress the tree.”

“Thanksgiving is definitely the pinnacle day, that’s the start of Christmas season,” Jason replied, adding, “I sit here advertising Thanksgiving.”

While Travis argued that he didn’t want to see Christmas lights around the start of November.

“Don’t do that to me,” he said.

The athlete brothers then agreed that Thanksgiving should be celebrated on its own without being undermined by Christmas festivities.

This comes after their mother Donna Kelce shared that Travis’ popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift would probably skip Thanksgiving with family due to the final shows of her record-breaking Eras Tour.